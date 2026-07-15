HCMC seeks over 1,300 additional staff for commune-level health stations

Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Health has proposed adding more than 1,300 personnel to address staffing shortages at commune-level health stations, aiming to improve access to primary healthcare under the city's two-tier local government model.

A National Assembly deputy delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on July 14 held a thematic oversight meeting to review responses to voters' recommendations on ensuring adequate medical personnel at commune-level health stations following the implementation of the two-tier local government system.

Speaking at the working session, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly deputy delegation and Head of the oversight team, said that voters had urged authorities to promptly introduce measures to strengthen the permanent workforce of doctors at local health stations.

Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly deputy delegation and head of the oversight team, speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy.

She emphasized that health stations should be staffed with sufficient permanent doctors, particularly in essential specialties following the family medicine model, with personnel allocated according to each locality's population size and workload to ensure residents receive quality healthcare services where they live.

Responding to voters' concerns, Associate Professor, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that the department had proposed that the Government, the Ministry of Health, and relevant ministries and agencies urgently issue a new circular to replace Circular No. 03/2023/TT-BYT dated February 17, 2023, which provides guidance on job positions and staffing norms in the healthcare sector.

Based on the proposed revisions, the department has requested an additional 1,313 staff positions to address the shortfall at the city's 168 commune-level health stations, bringing staffing levels closer to actual demand.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong