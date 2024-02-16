Traffic congestion, accidents forecast to continue developing complicatedly

The National Traffic Safety Committee said that people's travel on all modes of transport before the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) increased compared to the Tet holiday last year because of economic recovery and the controllable epidemic.

Traffic jam in Hanoi

Especially, the Central City of Da Nang had an average increase in tourist percentage from 120 percent to 180 percent. Some localities such as the capital city of Hanoi saw a decrease in the number of passengers through stations compared to the same period last year because passengers chose to use carpooling services to travel to provinces close to Hanoi.

Regarding the railway sector, during the seven days of the Tet holiday, there were 104 North-South trains and 219 local trains which served 204,798 passengers, an increase of 8.65 percent over the same period in 2023.

Regarding the aviation sector, ports and airports welcomed and sent off 12,199 take-offs and landings, down 4.1 percent over the same period in 2023. Approximately 1,890,252 passengers used the planes during the national special holiday, an increase of 0.7 percent over the same period in 2023.

Regarding traffic congestion, the gateway roads of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were congested on peak days at the beginning and end of the Tet holiday. The increase in traffic volume far exceeded the capacity of the traffic infrastructure system, typically in the North on the Phap Van - Cau Gie route, the Ring Road 3 in Hanoi, the National Highway 1 through Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces while in the southern region.

Traffic congestions were seen on the National Highway 1 through Dong Nai Province, the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay highway, the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre, Cat Lai ferry and Rach Mieu, and the Highway 51.

At some toll stations, although a non-stop toll collection system has been implemented, the increase in traffic volume compared to weekdays and traffic collisions have led to partial congestion at some toll stations such as Hanoi - Hai Phong, Phap Van - Cau Gie expressway toll stations.

The National Traffic Safety Committee assessed that during the 7-day holiday this year, the number of traffic accidents increased but the number of deaths decreased compared to the same period of the Lunar New Year holiday in 2023 down 69 deaths.

The National Traffic Safety Committee predicts that after the Lunar New Year, people's need to use personal vehicles will increase, and traffic congestion will continue to be complicated, especially on main roads and important traffic hubs of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and tourist destinations across the country such as Lao Cai, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Thuan.

Therefore, to ensure traffic order and safety in traffic and transportation activities in the days after the Tet holiday and the 2024 Spring Festival season, the National Traffic Safety Committee recommends that the Prime Minister direct ministries, agencies and local administrations to implement plans to increase transport capacity while tightening technical safety inspections of vehicles and drivers, and strictly handling illegal increases in ticket prices and cars carrying more than the allowable number of people.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan