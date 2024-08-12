Tra Vinh to host 100-Year Wax Coconut Tree Festival

The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will organize the 100-year Dua Sap (waxy flesh coconut) Tree Festival for the first time on August 15-31, the provincial People’s Committee announced at a press conference on August 12.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to promote wax coconuts, a famous specialty of Tra Vinh province, and offer an opportunity for trading goods, connecting supply and demand, and calling investment in the agricultural processing and tourism sectors that are potential strengths of the province.

On this occasion, the Vu Lan Thang Hoi festival (Yu-Lan Hui, a typical folk festival of the Chinese community in Tra Vinh Province), also known as a worshipping ritual of Ong Bon in Cau Ke District will be organized. The Vu Lan Thang Hoi festival was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Wax coconuts, a famous specialty of Tra Vinh province (Photo: SGGP)

Cau Ke District has the largest area of waxy flesh coconut cultivation among all the districts in the province. The Intellectual Property Office has recently granted Geographical indication registration certificate No.00142 for Tra Vinh’s Dua sap.

Tra Vinh is currently home to 1,000 hectares of fresh wax coconuts, presenting a significant increase compared to the area of 43 hectares in 2005. The average annual production of wax coconuts is more than three million fruits per year.

The festival will include a wide range of activities, including a 15-minute fireworks display at the opening ceremony, a seminar on the province’s tourism, a cooking contest introducing dishes made of wax coconuts, traditional rituals, and folk and sports games.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh