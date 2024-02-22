Tourists flock to Da Lat after Tet to admire flowers

The blooming of cherry blossoms is attracting visitors to Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong even after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays have ended.

Cherry blossoms in Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)

The colourful flowers can be seen on many streets along the center of the city like Tran Hung Dao, Hung Vuong and Tran Quoc Toan, offering tourists great photo opportunities.

Many people, especially youngsters, are continuing to visit Da Lat just to see them.

Phan Nghi Tuyen, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said he and his close friends are visiting after Tet to see the blossoms rather than during the holidays.

They are travelling around Da Lat on motorbikes, especially with the weather being great, he said.

According to city Office of Culture and Information, the number of visitors has been rising even after the holidays, reaching 21,000 daily.

The city welcomed around 323,000 visitors between February 8 and 18, including 25,200 foreign visitors.

Cherry blossoms are widely grown in the city and Lac Duong district. They bloom only once a year around Tet.

