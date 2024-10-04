Tourism sector likely to achieve goal of 18 million foreign visitors in 2024

Over the first eight months of 2024, Vietnam received more than 11.4 million international tourists.

Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to achieve its goal of receiving 18 million international visitors in 2024. (Illustrative photo)

Speaking at a regular press conference of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on October 3, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration Nguyen Le Phuc said Vietnam’s tourism sector has shown many positive trends although the country has recently braced for many difficulties due to typhoon Yagi.

Over the first eight months of 2024, Vietnam received more than 11.4 million foreign tourists.

In August alone, Vietnam's tourism industry welcomed 1.433 million visitors, an increase of 17 percent compared to 2019, the pre- Covid-19 pandemic "golden era” of tourism.

It is predicted that Vietnam's tourism will continue to grow sharply in the final months of the year which are peak times for receiving international tourists to Vietnam.

With this figure, Vietnam’s tourism sector is expected to achieve its goal of welcoming 18 million foreign visitors this year, soon recovering the pre-Covid-19 pandemic "golden era" of tourism, said Mr. Nguyen Le Phuc.

The leadership of the National Tourism Administration indicated that India has become one of the top ten international tourism markets of Vietnam. Large delegations of Indian tourists and high-end Indian travelers have recently chosen tourist destinations and resorts in Vietnam for their wedding events.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched promotional tourism activities as well as organized international tourism fairs and forums to lure more and more Indian tourists.

Some direct flights connecting Vietnam and India have been exploited.

By Mai An - Translated by Huyen Huong