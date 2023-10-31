Tourism authority, Traveloka seal public-private cooperation deal

The Vietnam Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and travel platform Traveloka on October 31 inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance their public-private partnership (PPP) in promoting the sustainable growth of the industry in Vietnam.

Signed at a conference on PPP in the management and development of tourist destinations co-organised by the sides, the pact marked their first step towards improving tourism experiences and promoting local destinations to domestic and foreign tourists.

VNAT Vice Chairman Ha Van Sieu stressed that the Vietnamese Government pays significant attention to the management and development of tourist destinations, aiming at a healthy tourism environment and better branding and competitiveness.

Co-founder of Traveloka Albert said Vietnam has tremendous growth potential for the industry and stands out as a leading country in Southeast Asia in terms of digital advancement. Through providing comprehensive features on the travel platform, Traveloka aims to facilitate the digitisation of the local tourism processes.

The collaboration between both sides will serve the growing travel demand at Vietnam's popular tourist destinations, contributing to the sustainable development of local partners and businesses, he noted.

Also at the conference, the organisers released Traveloka-supported promotional publications for tourist destinations of Binh Thuan and Quang Ninh provinces.Vietnam hosted 10 million foreign and 98.7 million domestic travelers between January and October, reeling in some VND582.6 trillion (US$23.71 billion ).