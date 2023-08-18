City Hall tours, cultural activities held to celebrate National Day

Headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC will open to public tours on the upcoming National Day holidays.

At a conference on socioeconomic activities and pandemic prevention and control work in the city on August 17, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee and the municipal Tourism Department came to an agreement on opening the doors of the headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC to the public tours once again on September 1-2 on the occasion National Day (September 2).

The City Hall tour is expected to be maintained on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month.

In addition, HCMC will perform stunning fireworks to celebrate National Day. The 15-minute spectacular firework displays will begin at 9 pm on September 2.

A hot air balloon performance is scheduled to take place on Nguyen Thien Thanh Street in Thu Duc City on September 2-3.

A series of cultural and art programs will be held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the National Day (September 2), including a photo exhibition that will be held from August 17 to September 16, an incense offering ceremony to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang on August 31, a special art program on Nguyen Hue walking street on September 2, and a street art lighting show.