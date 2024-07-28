National

Tornadoes continuously wreacking harvoc in Mekong Delta

SGGPO

Another tornado caused 33 houses to collapse or lose their roofs and hundreds of fruit trees to be uprooted in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

loc-xoay-1-4555.jpg.jpg
A tornado in Cai Be District (Tien Giang) causes 33 houses to collapse or have their roofs blown away.

On July 27, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Tien Giang Province reported that a tornado in the morning caused 33 houses to collapse or lose their roofs and hundreds of fruit trees to be uprooted.

According to the committee, around 1:30 a.m. in Cai Be District, the tornado caused one injury and damaged 33 houses, with six collapsing and 27 losing their roofs. Additionally, 264 durian, mango, and longan trees were uprooted, with estimated damages of about VND747 million.

loc-xoay-3671.jpg.jpg
Tien Giang Province authorities support people in relocating their property.

Since the beginning of the year, Tien Giang Province has suffered 11 tornadoes, causing damage to 179 houses and uprooting hundreds of fruit trees, with total damages exceeding VND3.4 billion.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

