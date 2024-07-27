Tornado has damaged houses in Ben Tre and Bac Lieu provinces in the Mekong Delta, according to local authorities.

Tornado damages houses in Ben Tre and Bac Lieu

Director Doan Van Danh of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ben Tre Province reported that a thunderstorm with level 9 gusts, accompanied by a tornado, had caused many trees to fall and roofs to be blown off houses in Cho Lach District of Ben Tre Province.

Additionally, the tornado damaged one hectare of 6-year-old durian trees, three hectares of other fruit trees, 15 greenhouses, part of the medium-voltage power grid, and many advertising signs.

According to the director, immediately after the tornado, the Cho Lach District Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue directed people’s committees of the affected communes and related units to pay visits to the scene to decide the damage level and mobilize local resources to support affected households in overcoming the disaster’s aftermath.

It is expected that by the afternoon of the same day, residents whose houses were unroofed or damaged will receive support. Their houses will be repaired.

Chairman of the Bac Lieu Provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu requested the Bac Lieu City People’s Committee to urgently investigate and tally the number of houses and other structures damaged by the tornado, as well as the extent of the damage.

At the same time, he instructed the immediate implementation of support policies for families whose houses were damaged by the tornado and directed the Vinh Trach Commune People’s Committee to mobilize forces to help and support residents in quickly overcoming the disaster’s aftermath and stabilizing their lives.

Chairman Pham Van Thieu also requested the Standing Office of the Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue to closely monitor weather and disaster warnings and forecasts, and to promptly and regularly inform and guide local authorities and residents to proactively prevent and minimize damage.

Earlier, in the early morning of July 26, prolonged heavy rain accompanied by a tornado caused 9 houses to collapse or lose their roofs and broke a transmission tower in Vinh Trach Commune, Bac Lieu City.

In light of the damage, the Bac Lieu City Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue proposed a support fund of VND225 million (US$8,890) to help tornado victims.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan