Tornado rips up tens of houses’ rooftops in Lao Cai

A series of extreme weather battered the Northern Province of Lao Cai, prompting a rare tornado which ripped up tens of houses’ rooftops in the province.

From the night of March 3 to this morning, a tornado ripped through Lao Cai Province’s Sa Pa town, said the local authority.

The tornado completely collapsed one house and 3 other houses suffered 30 percent to 50 percent damage. Roofs of 17 houses in Ngu Chi Son, Ham Rong, Hoang Lien, Trung Chai communes and wards were blown off and damaged seriously.

At the same time, 10 livestock farms in Ngu Chi Son commune had their roofs blown off and were completely damaged. The tornado also knocked down three low-voltage electricity poles in this commune.

According to the meteorological agency, it is currently the season transition from winter to spring in the North. Due to the alternating hot and cold weather, causing temperature inversions, there is a high risk of thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hail. Therefore, meteorologists warned people to proactively take precautions.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

