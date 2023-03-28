Top Vietnamese, Chinese legislators hold online talks

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue held online talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on March 27.

The talks took place right after the first session of the 14th NPC, and it is also the first contact between key leaders of the two countries so far this year.

Chairman Hue conveyed wishes and regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

He extended his congratulations to China on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the first session of the 14th NPC.

He also congratulated Zhao on his election as Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, noting his belief that under the leadership of the Chinese Party and State in the new tenure led by Xi, Chinese people will fulfil set targets and tasks.

Zhao, for his part, said the talks aim to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples, expressing his willingness to work together with the Vietnamese legislature to materialise common perceptions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries.

He thanked Vietnam for inviting Xi and other senior Chinese leaders to visit the country this year, and informed that he stands ready to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time. He also invited Hue to visit China.

At the talks, both sides affirmed that they treasure the long-standing friendship – a valuable asset shared by the two Parties, States and peoples, and agreed to persistently cooperate in realising development targets and visions under the common perceptions.

The two sides will continue with all-level contacts and people-to-people exchanges, promote the bilateral trade cooperation in a balanced and sustainable fashion, satisfactorily control disputes at sea, ensure peace and stability in the region, and optimise existing mechanisms to speed up collaboration across spheres.

The two legislatures should cooperate substantively in all fields to implement such common perceptions, and serve as a friendship bridge of the two countries’ peoples, they shared the view.

Hue suggested China expand the import of goods, especially agricultural products that are of Vietnam’s strengths, and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese goods to transit through third country via the Asia-Europe railway.

The two countries should work to soon launch large-scale, high-quality investment projects, remove obstacles to some industrial cooperation projects, coordinate to push ahead with China’s non-refundable aid projects, enhance road, rail, maritime and aviation links, and step up exchanges between their citizens, especially youngsters, he continued.

The Vietnamese leader also highlighted the communications work that helps to raise public awareness of achievements by each country as well as the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries.

He suggested the two sides maintain peace and stability, and satisfactorily control and settle issues emerging at sea in line with the common perceptions and agreements, including the Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues, respect the legitimate and legal interests of each other, and persistently address disputes and disagreements by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), effectively and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon reach an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Zhao said the two sides should intensify contacts and exchanges via the Party channel, especially strategic exchanges between senior leaders in order to put forth orientations for the relations between the two Parties and countries.

He suggested continuously deepening the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership by carrying forward the role and operational efficiency of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, and promoting investment and transport projects.

China is willing to facilitate the penetration of Vietnamese agricultural products into its market, contributing to boosting the bilateral trade ties, he pledged.

Regarding the legislative ties, Hue suggested the two sides continue implementing the cooperation agreement signed in December 2015, and invited young Chinese parliamentarians to attend the ninth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Forum of Young Parliamentarians slated for September in Hanoi.

The top legislators reiterated their commitments to coordinating closely to strengthen the legislative ties practically and effectively, contributing to strengthening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.