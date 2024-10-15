Top leaders chair conference on preparation for 15th legislature’s 8th session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 15 co-chaired a conference on preparation for the 8th session of the 15th legislature, scheduled to open on October 21.

A view of the conference on preparation for 15th legislature’s 8th session in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh affirmed that the Government will make all-out efforts to prepare documents for submission to the NA at the 8th session, and asked Government and NA agencies to closely coordinate in the work.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference on preparation for 15th legislature’s 8th session in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Pointing out achievements over the past nine months, with stable macro-economy, controlled inflation, and GDP growth at 6.82 percent, he stressed the need for the Government and the legislature to work together in order to support the economy and people as a host of challenges are forecast for the time ahead.

In his remarks, NA Chairman Man stressed the importance of the session, during which legislators will discuss and make decisions on various matters to promptly untangle knots in terms of institutions and policies and unleash resources so as to spur the country's socio-economic development, and ensure national defence-security, as well as people’s living standards.

Highlighting the tightened, effective coordination between Government and NA agencies, the top legislator urged them to show stronger resolve to fulfill their assigned tasks, ensuring the quality of to-be-adopted laws and resolutions.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference on preparation for 15th legislature’s 8th session in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

He also emphasised the need to step up the communications work before, during, and after the 8th session to provide relevant updates for NA deputies, voters, and people.

According to Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, the 8th session of the 15th NA will look into various matters, mainly regarding law-building, socio-economic affairs, state budget, and personnel affairs.

Vietnamplus