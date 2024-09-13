Top leader sends Mid-Autumn Festival wishes to children

In a letter sent on September 13, Party General Secretary and President To Lam extended his warmest wishes to Vietnamese children, both at home and abroad, and foreign children residing in Vietnam, ahead of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Children in HCMC celebrate mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

His message, filled with hope and encouragement, came at a time when many families are grappling with the recent typhoon's devastating aftermath.

Lam wished that each Mid-Autumn Festival would bring greater joy, abundance and meaning to children, both materially and spiritually, thanks to the care of their families, schools and the entire society.

He encouraged them to remain well-behaved, healthy, diligent and ambitious, follow the five teachings of President Ho Chi Minh, and strive to be excellent students and exemplary children who bring pride to their families and the nation.

However, this year's festival is overshadowed by the severe consequences of natural disasters to many families, villages and communities. Tragically, some children have lost their lives, while others have lost their loved ones and homes, enduring particularly difficult circumstances.

He extended his deepest condolences to the families affected by these tragedies, and expressed his hope that everyone would find the courage to overcome their grief and loss.

He advised children in flood and storm-hit areas to prioritise safety during their studies and playtime. They should avoid dangerous areas, refrain from playing near rivers, streams or ponds, and always heed the advice of their parents and teachers to protect themselves and their friends.

In closing, he extended his love and hope to all the children.

The Mid-Autumn Festival or Full-moon Festival is a festive occasion for children. It is held annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month every year. This year, the festival falls on September 17.

Vietnamplus