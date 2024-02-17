Thua Thien Hue strives to become centrally run city by 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a plan to turn Thua Thien Hue into a centrally run city by 2025 and a typical heritage city of Vietnam by 2030.

To realize the goal, Thua Thien Hue will develop synchronous and modern infrastructure, especially in the fields of transportation, smart urban areas, and natural disaster prevention.

The province will promote its potential and strategic location - the gateway to the East-West economic corridor with unique culture and history, focusing on tangible and intangible cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO while tapping diverse natural resources of the Huong River, Ngu Mountain, and Tam Giang - Cau Hai Lagoon.

Thua Thien Hue has identified breakthrough stages including developing a heritage urban system combining modern, smart urban areas on the basis of preserving and promoting heritage values. The city will also take advantage of coastal urban areas and implement high economic competitiveness, and adaptation to climate change.

Another focus is building Thua Thien Hue into a strong marine economic center in the country, accelerating the growth of processing, manufacturing, and electricity production industries from green energy sources. The province also prioritizes attracting large high-tech projects with high value-added potential.

According to the plan, Thua Thien Hue will have three urban centers, including the city of Hue, the northwest region, and the southeast region. In particular, the city of Hue is divided into the northern and southern districts on either side of the Huong River.

The urban area in the northwest includes Phong Dien town, Quang Dien, and A Luoi districts, of which Phong Dien serves as a central urban area associated with Dien Loc Port and Phong Dien Industrial Park. Industrial urban development is the driving force in the north of the province, and a gateway to Quang Tri, Quang Binh provinces and countries in the Mekong sub-region.

The southeast urban area comprises Phu Vang District, Phu Loc District, and Nam Dong District, developing the Chan May area into a tier-3 urban area - a smart, modern city associated with the Chan May - Lang Co Economic Zone.

The province will focus on three growth drivers, namely the Complex of Hue Monuments, the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone, and the Phong Dien Industrial Park.

Thua Thien Hue aims to have an average economic growth rate of up to 10 percent a year by 2030 and an average GRDP per capita of US$6,000, along with an urbanization rate of 70 percent. The province also strives to lead the country in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), and the Administrative Reform Index (PAR Index).

