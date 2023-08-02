Thua Thien-Hue receives first direct flight from Seoul

The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien – Hue Province held a ceremony to receive 151 passengers on the first direct flight between the province and Seoul City of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 1.

The flight arrived at passenger terminal 2 of Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City on August 1.

The arrivals are representatives of Korean travel businesses and media agencies who visit Vietnam to explore and experience typical tourist products launched by Thua Thien – Hue Province’s tourism sector and RoK’s partners.

The new direct service is expected to contribute to the recovery of the tourism source market of South Korea and develop private air charter services from RoK to Thua Thien-Hue in the coming time as well as maintaining South Korea to be the largest source market for tourists in Hue ancient city.

On July 2, the charter flight carrying 230 passengers, conducted by Vietjet Air, connecting Kunming City in China and Thua Thien-Hue Province arrived at Phu Bai International Airport.

The province will develop more new domestic and international air routes to Thua Thien – Hue in the coming time to contribute to promoting tourism, expanding investment and trade, and developing the locality’s strength.

The locality is implementing the “Four Seasons” festival featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities that have been held through all four seasons of the year to attract local and foreign visitors.