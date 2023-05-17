Thu Thiem residents receive resettlement decisions

Thu Duc City People's Committee this morning handed over resettlement decision and certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other land-attached assets for households in Thu Thiem New Urban Area and 4.39-hectare land area.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung and Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Van Bay attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Anh Tu informed that Thu Duc City offered the decision on resettlement arrangement for two households that agreed on the policy and voluntarily handed over the site in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City handed over land allocation decisions and certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other land-attached assets to seven households that have completed legal procedures as well as related financial obligations.

Of these, three land allocation decisions and six certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other land-attached assets were given to households receiving residential land in the 1.8- hectare land area in An Khanh Ward.

Additionally, the Thu Duc City People's Committee also granted permit to build houses for households to soon stabilize their lives.

Up to now, Thu Duc City has compensated and supported 14,353 out of 14,357 applications for Thu Thiem residents, reaching 99.97 percent. As for the 4.39-hectare land area, 277 out of 331 households have agreed on compensation and support policies, and have chosen the location of new houses and residential land for resettlement, reaching the rate of 83.69 percent.

Some photos were captured at the ceremony.