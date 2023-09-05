Thu Duc City's administrative apparatus to get reorganized

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party’s Committee has received a draft resolution on the structure, functions, and missions of administrative units and public non-profit units in Thu Duc City.



The draft Resolution of the HCMC People’s Council, prepared by the Party Unit of the municipal People’s Committee, is to implement Resolution 98 by the National Assembly.

Accordingly, as to administrative organization, Thu Duc City will keep the structure and functions, responsibilities of the 8 specialized agencies of:

_The Office of the People’s Committee and the People’s Council;

_The Home Affairs Division;

_The Justice Division;

_The Inspection Unit;

_The Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Division;

_The Education and Training Division;

_The Healthcare Division;

_The Natural Resources and Environment Division.

5 specialized agencies will be reorganized and have their names changed due to alterations in their functions and responsibilities. They will become:

_The Finance Division;

_The Economy – Planning and Investment Division;

_The Culture – Sports and Tourism Division;

_The Science – Technology and Information Division;

_The Planning and Construction Division.

HCMC is asking for approval to establish three new administrative agencies in Thu Duc City, namely the Public Transport Division, the Construction Inspection Unit, and the Public Administrative Service Center.

The Thu Duc City People’s Committee is expected to maintain the structure of public non-profit units under its management. Simultaneously, it is going to form the Center for Land Resource Development based on the reorganization of the Thu Duc City Committee for Land Compensation and Clearance, merge the Cultural Center and the Sports Center into the new Culture – Sports Center of Thu Duc City.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City has already piloted the creation of three non-profit units of the Technical Infrastructure Development Center, the Social Security Center, and the Trade and Investment Promotion Center.