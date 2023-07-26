Thu Duc City receives bamboo from Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

A launching ceremony of planting trees on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023) took place at the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on July 25.

Attending the ceremony were Head of the CPV Central Committee Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia and Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Speaking at the tree-planting ceremony, Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia praised Thu Duc City's initiative on orchards for gifts that shows the determination to innovate and complete planning for the entire area of Ho Chi Minh City’s National Historical and Cultural Park where the Hung Kings Memorial Temple, the Temple of the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh and many other cultural spaces are placed.

According to him, 60 bamboos being carried by the delegation from President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum in the capital city of Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City this time pulled strings the affection of the beloved President for the residents.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia affirmed that the Central Committee Propaganda Department would continue to accompany Thu Duc City to plant a forest of trees to contribute to achieving Thu Duc City's target of planting one million trees by 2025 as well as improving Thu Duc city’s life environment.

Previously, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia and the delegates offered incense at the Temple of the Hung Kings and the Marquis of Ideal Ritual Observation Nguyen Huu Canh.