HCMC’s Metro Line 1 to accept Zalopay for ticket payments from June 6

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) announced that passengers traveling on Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will be able to pay for their tickets using the ZaloPay mobile application, beginning June 6.

Passengers traveling on Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will be able to pay for their tickets using the ZaloPay mobile application, beginning June 6. (Photo: SGGP)

HURC1 has coordinated with Zion Joint Stock Company, the operator of ZaloPay, to implement the cashless payment method on the city’s first metro line.

Beginning June 6, 2025, passengers on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will be able to use the ZaloPay mobile application to pay directly at fare gates across all stations on the route.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1, passengers log in to their ZaloPay accounts, select the payment code to generate a QR code, and then scan it at both the entry and exit gates.

Upon entry, ZaloPay will temporarily deduct VND19,000 to verify the validity of the user’s e-wallet. After the journey is completed, the system will automatically calculate the fare based on the distance traveled and deduct the appropriate amount. Any difference between the provisional charge and the actual fare will be refunded to the passenger’s ZaloPay wallet.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 will implement a fare support program, offering free or discounted metro tickets to students and workers facing financial hardship from June to December this year.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh