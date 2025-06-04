HCMC ranks first nationwide in newly registered foreign investment projects

With the highest number of newly registered foreign investment projects, Ho Chi Minh City leads Vietnam, said the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance reports that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2025 reached nearly US$18.4 billion, a 51 percent surge compared to the same period last year. This includes newly registered, adjusted, and contributed capital from foreign investors.

Approximately $8.9 billion was disbursed for project implementation, marking an 8 percent increase year-on-year. Over 1,500 new investment projects were registered, alongside more than 670 projects with adjusted capital.

FDI flowed into 18 of Vietnam’s 21 national economic sectors, with the processing and manufacturing industry leading at over $1 billion in total investment. The real estate sector followed closely, attracting nearly $5 billion.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnam attracted foreign investment from 87 countries and territories, with Singapore topping the list at nearly $4.4 billion. South Korea followed with over $2.9 billion, while China, Japan, and Malaysia rounded out the top five.

The capital city of Hanoi emerged as the leading destination for foreign direct investment, drawing more than $3.2 billion. Bac Ninh Province in the Northern region ranked second with over $2.7 billion, and Ho Chi Minh City followed closely at nearly $2.6 billion. Notably, the southern metropolis led the nation in newly registered foreign-invested projects, accounting for more than 39 percent of the total.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, capital inflows into Vietnam remain on a positive trajectory despite global economic turbulence. Increases in new investment projects, capital adjustments, and share purchase transactions reflect growing confidence among foreign investors in Vietnam’s economic prospects.

By Luu Thuy - Translated By Anh Quan