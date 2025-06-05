Ho Chi Minh City leaders, residents send off National Day parade forces

Leaders from Military Region 7 Command and Ho Chi Minh City, and numerous residents gathered at Saigon Railway Station in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City to send off parade forces departing for upcoming grand celebrations.

On June 4, numerous leaders from Military Region 7 Command and Ho Chi Minh City, and residents gathered at Saigon Railway Station in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City to send off parade forces that will join the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) in Hanoi.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents flowers to the leaders of the parade delegation.

Among the attendees at the sending-off ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Colonel Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; and Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

Earlier on the same day, the parade forces arrived at the Military Region 7 Command to offer incense and flowers at the monument of President Ho Chi Minh before arriving at Saigon Railway Station to depart for Hanoi-based National Military Training Center No. 4 to begin parade and march training.

Nearly 800 officers and soldiers from Military Region 7 are taking part in the mission at the training center, representing three parade units, including Southern Female Guerrillas, Female Special Forces Soldiers and Male Paratroopers.

At the training center, these units will continue training according to the official program, maintaining high standards, with a strong determination to complete their mission.

Some photos captured at the sending-off ceremony at Saigon Railway Station:

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong