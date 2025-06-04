HCMC health authorities fines several pharmacies, drug firms for violations

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced a series of fines issued to numerous pharmacies and pharmaceutical businesses for violations in drug trading and operations on June 4.

Minh Chau 18 Pharmacy (141 Minh Phung Street, Ward 9, District 6) is fined for trading goods of unknown origin.

Sabin 1 Household Business (28 Bong Van Dia Street, Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District) was fined VND25 million. Phuc Minh Pharmacy (012 Block C, Hung Vuong Apartment, Mac Thien Tich Street, Ward 11, District 5) received a fine of VND20.8 million. Bui Thi Bich Van Household Business (F1/17B Hamlet 6, Vinh Loc A Commune, Binh Chanh) was fined VND25 million. Thu Hang 62 Herbal Medicine Store (62 Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street, Ward 10, District 5) was fined VND4 million.

Minh Chau 18 Pharmacy (141 Minh Phung Street, Ward 9, District 6) received a fine of VND32 million and was ordered to destroy all drugs of unknown origin. Huu Nghi 2 Pharmacy (309 Hoang Dieu Street, Ward 9, District 4) was fined VND31 million. Thanh Mau Pharmacy (355 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 4, District 3) was fined VND46.5 million, and pharmacist Dam Bao Tram had her license suspended for 4.5 months. Thong Nhat Pharmacy (257 Binh Tien Street, Ward 8, District 6), Tam An 7 Pharmacy (36/91/1 KP5, Trung My Tay Ward, District 12), and Funny Pharma Pharmacy (518/1 Vo Van Kiet Street, Cau Kho Ward, District 1) were fined up to VND20 million, with orders to destroy all drugs without clear origin.

Violations included selling prescription drugs without a prescription, operating without valid pharmaceutical licenses, and trading in unverified, unclear-origin medicines, including traditional and herbal products without business certificates.

The department also fined the business location of The Gioi So JSC (6 Tan Thoi Nhat 8, Quarter 5, Tan Thoi Nhat Ward, District 12) VND58 million, suspended its pharmaceutical operations until a compliance report is submitted to the Ministry of Health (no later than 24 months), and required the return of a pharmaceutical practice certificate issued to Phan Minh Hai. The company failed to complete required continuing education in pharmaceutical knowledge within three years of their last certification and did not submit documentation for periodic Good Distribution Practices evaluation.

Minh Sang Pharmaceutical Trading Co. Ltd. (Kiosk D24, 134/1 To Hien Thanh, Ward 15, District 10) was fined VND139 million and ordered to destroy 20 untraceable drug products. The violations included unauthorized modifications to warehouse structure without reporting, selling medicines to unlicensed entities, and trading in unverified medicinal products.

Minh Khuong Trading Co. Ltd. (3A Tran Khanh Du Street, Tan Dinh Ward, District 1) faced a fine of VND150 million and was required to recall and destroy cosmetic products with formulas inconsistent with their approved declarations. The company was also penalized for misleading marketing, labeling, and consulting practices that falsely implied their products had therapeutic effects.

Elken International Vietnam Co. Ltd. (290/15 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3) was fined VND50 million and ordered to recall and destroy unregistered cosmetic products. Their Elysyle Ginseng Essence Massage Cream had been circulated before receiving official product declaration approval.

Gamma Pharmaceutical–Cosmetics Co. Ltd. (18 Nguyen Hau Street, Tan Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District) received an VND87 million fine and was ordered to destroy substandard product batches, correct labeling, and surrender declaration receipts. Violations included manufacturing products with unapproved formulas, mislabeling, and circulating products that failed to meet labeling and quality regulations.

Lastly, Truong Thi Bich Lan (87 Bui Quang La Street, Ward 12, Go Vap District) was fined VND35.5 million for practicing pharmacy without a valid license and trading pharmaceuticals without proper business certification.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan