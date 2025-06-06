HCMC’s leaders send longevity wishes to elderly resident

A delegation led by Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, visited and extended greetings to elderly persons in District 6 on June 5.

The delegation led by Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (2nd, R) visits Ms.Pham Thi Ly. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is one of the activities that are held in celebration of the 84th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025) in the city.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, the Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, extended her heartfelt wishes for good health and longevity to the two elderly women, Pham Thi Ly and Nguyen Thi Dam, 90, in Tan Nhut Commune, Binh Chanh District. She expressed hope that they will continue to be shining examples for their families and younger generations.

According to local authorities, the families of both women have long set an example in their communities by actively implementing Party guidelines and State policies. They have played a key role in encouraging neighbors to comply with local regulations, participate in grassroots movements, and contribute to social welfare funds, reflecting a strong spirit of solidarity and civic responsibility.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (2nd, R) visits Ms. Nguyen Thi Dam. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on June 5, another delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, visited and extended birthday wishes to exemplary senior citizens in District 5, including Ms. Tran Y Lanh, 90, in Ward 13 and Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan, 90, in Ward 5.

A delegation led by Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau visited and extended his best wishes to outstanding elderly citizens in Nha Be District, including Ms. Tran Thi Bin, 90, in Phu Xuan Commune, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Hai, 90, in Phuoc Loc Commune.

The city’s leaders offered warm wishes for health and longevity, honored their contributions to the community, and recognized their lifelong dedication to family and community.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (R) offers a gift and presents a congratulatory certificate marking the 90th birthday to the family of Ms. Tran Y Linh. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai visits Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh