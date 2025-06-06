Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders visit, offer wish for longevity to exemplary elderly persons

On the morning of June 6, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, visited and extended a wish for longevity to exemplary elderly persons in District 12.

The gift-offering visits mark the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025).

Among these elderly persons was Mrs. Chau Thi Huong, 90, residing in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward, who is a revolutionary contributor. She was active in the resistance war, arrested and imprisoned by the enemy.

tn1-8638-388.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan along with District 12 leaders visit and extend the best wishes to Mrs. Chau Thi Huong. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)
tn2-6618-4429.jpg
A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, visits and extends a wish for health and longevity to Mr. Dinh Van Boi. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Nuong)

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders also visited Mr. Dinh Van Boi, born in 1935, also residing in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward. He is a Party member and retired local official who was awarded the Second-Class Resistance Medal.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan extended wishes for good health, happiness and longevity to exemplary elderly residents of Tan Thoi Nhat Ward.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

