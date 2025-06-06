HCMC leaders visit, offer wish for longevity to exemplary elderly persons

The gift-offering visits mark the 84th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025).
Among these elderly persons was Mrs. Chau Thi Huong, 90, residing in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward, who is a revolutionary contributor. She was active in the resistance war, arrested and imprisoned by the enemy.
The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders also visited Mr. Dinh Van Boi, born in 1935, also residing in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward. He is a Party member and retired local official who was awarded the Second-Class Resistance Medal.
On behalf of the city’s leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan extended wishes for good health, happiness and longevity to exemplary elderly residents of Tan Thoi Nhat Ward.