HCMC continues to strengthen management of housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, and relevant department to strengthen the management of housing projects.

On June 4, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed an official dispatch addressed to departments, agencies and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, conveying directives from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on further enhancing state management of housing projects across the city.

The district-level People’s Committees, which will be reorganized into communal-level committees, are tasked with inspecting the progress of residential and housing development projects that have been approved and issued construction permits but they have not been started or halted. Based on the inspections, they are to propose specific solutions and measures to ensure effective usage, avoid waste, prevent misuse, and maintain environmental hygiene and urban aesthetics for the city.

As for social, education, culture, healthcare, sports and public commercial services infrastructure projects, district-level authorities are responsible for receiving and managing the handover documentation related to these facilities within residential and urban development projects under their authorization.

Besides, it is important for authorities to strictly manage the planning and appraisal of both technical and social infrastructure components within zoning plans, and coordinate closely with relevant departments in managing construction planning and order.

In addition, the authorities are required to strengthen the monitoring of financial capacity of investors and construction units along with regularly tracking and identifying risks during project implementation to allow for timely intervention.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment is assigned to work with other agencies to expedite efforts urging project developers to fulfill their financial obligations. The department must also review legal provisions and quickly guide developers on how to complete supplementary financial duties as required by law.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is tasked with issuing guidance and recommendations to improve the quality of planning and appraising technical and social infrastructure works in zoning plans, ensuring consistency and synchronization in project investment management, construction quality control, acceptance procedures and so on.

