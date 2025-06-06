Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Xi’an seek cooperation opportunities

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, received Mr. Ha Wen Quan, Chief Secretary of the Party Committee of Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, China, on June 5.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, receives Mr. Ha Wen Quan, Chief Secretary of the Party Committee of Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, China, and his delegtaion on June 5. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are undergoing a comprehensive administrative and organizational reorganization. According to a national plan to reorganize administrative units, Ho Chi Minh City is set to merge with its neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. Following the merger, the city’s administrative boundaries will be significantly expanded, enhancing its development potential and creating more favorable conditions for foreign investment and international cooperation.

The Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee highly appreciated the longstanding friendship and fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and China, particularly between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities. She emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and creates favorable conditions for international partners and businesses, including those from Xi’an, seeking opportunities for cooperation, investment, and business development in the city.

Chief Secretary of the Party Committee of Xi'an City, Ha Wen Quan, stressed that Xi’an and Ho Chi Minh City share many similarities in terms of scale, development pace, and aspirations for innovation. He expressed hope that the two cities would strengthen exchanges and cooperation in potential areas such as transportation, digital technology, culture, and education.

