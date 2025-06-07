SGGP Newspaper partners with Saigon Co.op to launch Green Consumption Campaign

The Green Consumption Campaign 2025 was jointly launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op).

This morning, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Saigon Co.op officially launched the 2025 Green Consumption Campaign at Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet in Ho Chi Minh City's District 10.

Participants at the ceremony

The campaign, themed 'Green Brand - Rich Vietnamese Identity' aims to promote sustainable shopping practices and highlight eco-friendly Vietnamese products.

Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Ngoc Thang speaks at the ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Ngoc Thang said that since its inception in 2010, the campaign’s core goal has been to help the community identify products from businesses that excel in environmental protection. It highlights consumers' right to prioritize products from companies with strong environmental commitments.

Over 15 years of implementation, the Green Consumption Campaign has become a signature initiative with broad public engagement and impact nationwide, said the Saigon Co.op Deputy General Director.

With over 800 retail points across the country, Saigon Co.op views its responsibility not just as a retailer, but also as a guide in promoting sustainable consumption habits.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong speaks at event

For years, the system has prioritized environmentally friendly products, supported businesses through dedicated display areas, green promotional programs, brand marketing, and transparent communication to foster trust between consumers and companies—thereby spreading green living choices throughout the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized the newspaper’s ongoing commitment to building a long-term communication campaign in collaboration with businesses and distributors to bring eco-friendly products to more consumers.

According to the Deputy Editor-in-Chief, since its inception, the campaign has launched hundreds of diverse communication initiatives, collaborating with over 800 Saigon Co.op outlets nationwide. These efforts aim to bring environmentally friendly products and responsible brands closer to the public.

Each campaign season is distinguished by a unique theme; for instance, past themes included 'Green Schools', 'Shopping Marathon – Green Families' and 'Green Movement'. This year's theme is 'Green Brand – Rich Vietnamese Identity'.

By Mai Hoa - Translated By Anh Quan