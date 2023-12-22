Culture/art

Thu Duc City Book Street officially opens

Thu Duc City Book Street in Ho Chi Minh City was officially put into operation on December 22.

On December 22 morning, the Vietnam Publishers Association coordinated with the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City to organize an inauguration ceremony of Thu Duc City Book Street.

This project is to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930- 2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the fourth founding anniversary of Thu Duc City (January 1, 2021 – 2024).

Thu Duc City Book Street is located at Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward with a total area of about 3,508 square meters.

The boot street was divided into various spaces for Ho Chi Minh culture, reading culture, old books, book trading, a book coffee and a playground for children and families, main stages and auxiliary works comprising an outdoor exercise space, the Management Board's office and public restroom.

The book street opens from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Le Hoang (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Le Hoang hoped that Thu Duc City Book Street would become a place for community activities, an entertainment playground and a spiritual and cultural destination for residents in Thu Duc City in particular and in Ho Chi Minh City in general.

Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the opening ceremony of Thu Duc City Book Street. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep said that Thu Duc City Book Street would be likely to contribute to creating a cultural highlight in the daily life of the residents as well as become an interesting tourist destination for tourists when they visit the city.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: Dung Phuong)
Delegates cut the ribbon to open Ho Chi Minh City culture space. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

Previously, leaders of Thu Duc City and delegates cut the ribbon to open Ho Chi Minh culture space and a photography exhibition celebrating the fourth founding anniversary of Thu Duc City (January 1, 2021 – 2024).

Some photos captured at the inauguration ceremony of Thu Duc City Book Street:

By Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

