Thousands of visitors flock to Vietnamese Banh mi Festival

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Youth Cultural House in HCMC's District 1 to attend the first-ever Vietnamese Banh mi festival that opened on March 30.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh said that the festival aims to highlight Banh mi’s values to the country’s cuisine and promote the most popular street food of Vietnam to international friends as well as honor Vietnamese artisan bread bakers.

The festival is an opportunity for pastry chefs to showcase their creativity, the sublimation and the rich variety of dishes with bread, contribute to developing Banh mi into a special dish of Vietnam, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu emphasized.

The 2023 Banh mi Festival attracted around 120 display booths of hotels, restaurants, Banh mi stores of local and foreign businesses.

The event also includes a ceremony honoring the top Vietnamese oldest and most famous bread brands over 50 years old, a seminar on the development of Vietnamese Banh mi, and the introduction of 105 dishes with bread and fruit bread recipes.

The four-day festival which is co-organized by the HCMC Tourism Association and the municipal Tourism Department is expected to draw around 500,000 visitors.