Tho Xuan Airport upgrade project in Thanh Hoa Province needs US$322 million

As of December 18, the Office of Thanh Hoa Province People’s Committee announced that the Standing Board of Thanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee had agreed to assign the Provincial People's Committee to take steps and procedures to implement the project for investment and exploitation of Tho Xuan Airport.

In recent years, the number of passengers passing through the airport has exceeded its design capacity while Terminal T2 has not yet been invested and the taxiway and runway have been exploited for over 40 years, leading to degraded surface quality and load-bearing capacity of runways.

Amid this situation, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of Thanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee has proposed to upgrade Tho Xuan Airport comprising the main items of renovating and expanding Terminal T1 to a capacity of 1.5 million passengers per year; expanding the apron to 16 plots to meet a capacity of five million passengers per year; investing in a new management and flight control system for Runway No.2; and constructing a new international terminal T2 with a capacity of 3.5 million passengers per year.

The total estimated investment capital for Tho Xuan Airport is approximately VND8,200 billion (US$322 million) from social capital sources.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong