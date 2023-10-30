Thanh Buoi Company faces proposal for business license revocation

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport had a working session with Thanh Buoi Company following its errors on October 30 afternoon.

At the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport made a record of administrative violations following eight errors during the company's service operation along with a proposed fine of VND90 million (US$3,670).

Of which, two errors were imposed the additional fine of business license revocation from one to three months.

Thanh Buoi Company had many violations in its service operations including failures to ensure traffic safety, to adhere to regulations on passenger transport contracts and the processes of picking up and dropping off passengers at its head office, branches and representative offices.

Although the company has staff in charge of managing and monitoring the conditions of traffic safety, they have failed to fulfill the tasks as regulated.

Particularly, they inaccurately updated the profile of drivers as well as the background of means of transport as regulated.

Thanh Buoi Company failed to ensure the requirements of exploiting contract passenger vehicles, tourist transport vehicles with freight contracts and a list of passengers.

Additionally, the company used passenger transport vehicles with contracts and tourist transport vehicles without freight contracts with a list of passengers.

In addition, the company performed health checks for drivers without entire categories as regulated.

Previously, the HCMC Department of Transport sent an official letter to the People’s Committee of Nha Be District on the requirement of providing information on the decision related to the parking lot and transport business license of Thanh Buoi Company for the parking lot in an area of 10,000 square meters at 17 Pham Hung Street, Phuoc Loc Commune, Nha Be District.

The department also required the People’s Committee of Nha Be District to provide information related to the proposal of granting a transport business license for Thanh Le Environment and Tourism Company.

Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Transport required the People’s Committee of Nha Be District to provide information related to the legal and clarification at the above-mentioned address.

Before November 11, the People’s Committee of Nha Be District will have to answer whether the rented the parking lot of Thanh Buoi and Thanh Le companies is suitable for land use purposes or not.