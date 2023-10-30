HCMC increases buses to Lam Dong, Can Tho

Thanh Buoi Passenger Coach Company on October 29 announced that it temporarily halted freight and passenger transportation following server errors.

Thanh Buoi bus carrier operator has currently provided a fixed route between HCMC and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, and buses on traveling contract from HCMC to Bao Loc and Da Lat cities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The HCMC Department of Transport proactively worked with inter-provincial bus stations to increase the number of trips and routes linking HCMC and Can Tho, Lam Dong to ensure the travel needs.

The new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station has prepared a plan for increasing around 100 vehicles to operate routes departing from the station to Da Lat while the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station will ensure to meet travel demand for trips from the station to Can Tho City.

Passengers can take buses No.55, 56, 67, 76, 93, 150, 60-1, 60-2 and 60-3 with about 1,300 trips per day to travel to new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, and buses No.9, 10, 14, 25, 32, 39, 41, 61, 84, 91, 102, 139, 148, 151, 60-1, 62-1, 62-2 and 63-1 with around 2,200 trips per day to the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station.

Travelers can also visit the website buyttphcm.com.vn or use the Go!bus mobile app or line 9 of the Information Portal 1022 hotline to get instructions.

Additionally, passengers can book tickets via bus stations’ websites, switchboards No. 0373.501.501 of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station and 19007373 of the Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station.

The Transport Department of the city also had a working session with Saigon Automobile Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO) to allocate 40 vehicles to transfer passengers free of charge.

On October 26, the HCMC Department of Public Security coordinated with the police departments of Thu Duc City, Binh Thanh and District 5 to conduct inspections of the head office of Thanh Buoi Company and its branches located on Le Hong Phong Street in District 5, Dien Bien Phu Street in Binh Thanh District and Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Thu Duc City. Investigators seized many documents.

Bus carrier operator Thanh Buoi then announced the suspension of its passenger transport starting from 5 a.m. on October 29.

At Da Lat City Coach Station in the afternoon of October 29, hundreds of passengers were waiting for buses to travel to HCMC. Of those, many people mainly chose the transportation services of Phuong Trang Passenger Coach Corporation (Futa bus lines). This thing did not happen very often.

At the bus stop of Thanh Buoi Company located on Lu Gia Street in Ward 9 of Da Lat City, notices on suspension of operation were placed at the entrance of the business’s office. However, freight transportation is still implemented at the company’s offices on Lu Gia Street in Ward 9 and Phan Boi Chau Sreet in Ward 1 of Da Lat City.

Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, Deputy General Director of Can Tho Bus Station and Ferry Company in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho said that the company delegated its travel operators to increase the number of vehicles to meet people’s travel demand.