Thang Long Festival 2025 opens in Hanoi

The Thang Long Festival 2025 officially opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi and will run until November 16.

At the opening ceremony of Thang Long Festival 2025 on November 1 (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organization board, the Management Board of the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), the event themed "A Journey to Converge Heritage” aims to showcase Vietnam’s cultural heritage through a diverse array of artistic expressions, culinary experiences, and contemporary creative works.

The Thang Long Festival 2025 features three distinct artistic zones, presenting dozens of special programs. At the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), visitors can explore exhibitions showcasing the finest traditional crafts in Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh Province, Thang Long in Hanoi, Hue City, and the Central Highlands. The center will also host performances of both traditional and contemporary music, as well as an international forum on “Educational and Cultural Heritage of Orient and Occident.”

Water puppet show

At the Ho Van area at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), the festival offers a culinary space titled “Flavors of Hanoi,” alongside the “Hanoi Thanh Tan” (Young Vibrant Hanoi) art exhibition and a workshop on “Applying Heritage in Creative Practice.” Visitors can also enjoy a series of artistic performances, including the Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) display, the “Hanoi Oi!” (Dear Hanoi) art program, and the music event “Timeless Sounds of Thang Long.”

Meanwhile, at the Vuon Giam area, daily water puppet shows bring the city’s cultural traditions to life for attendees of all ages.

By Minh Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh