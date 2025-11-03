National Music Festival 2025 concluded

The Vietnam–China Symphony Concert titled “Enduring Friendship” and the award ceremony of the 2025 National Music Festival “Music: Convergence and Dissemination” were held at HCMC Opera House on November 2.

People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports (6th,L), and People’s Artist, musician Nguyen Quang Vinh (6th,R) present gold medals to outstanding performers at the 2025 National Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the Vietnam Musicians’ Association in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, saw the presence of Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tran Thanh Lam; Associate Professor and Doctor, composer Do Hong Quan who is President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations; Dr. Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Director of the Culture and Arts Department under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Major General and composer Nguyen Duc Trinh, President of the Vietnam Musicians’ Association; Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports; along with representatives from various city departments, agencies, and organizations, as well as a large gathering of musicians and singers spanning multiple generations.

Dr. Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Director of the Culture and Arts Department under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission (7th,L), and Major General and composer Nguyen Duc Trinh, President of the Vietnam Musicians’ Association (8th,R) present gold medals to outstanding performers at the 2025 National Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival serves as a meaningful cultural and artistic event to celebrate the Party Congresses at all levels, leading up to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It also commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China (1950–2025) and officially launches the “Year of Vietnam–China Humanitarian Exchange,” aimed at strengthening musical cooperation between the two countries.

The festival serves as a vibrant celebration for musicians and music lovers, showcasing and promoting new musical works and projects. It aims to encourage and inspire continued creativity across composition, performance, and music education. The event also provides a platform for exchange and collaboration between domestic and international composers and performers, catering to the growing public demand for artistic experiences. In addition, it underscores the significance, value, and vital role of music in enriching the spiritual and cultural life of the people.

A performance by the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) Symphony Orchestra under Conductor Tran Nhat Minh

A performance by People’s Artist Co Huy Hung, a Dan Nguyet (moon-shaped lute) player, Meritorious Artist Bui Le Chi, a Dan Bau (one-string gourd zither) player, and the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) Symphony Orchestra under Conductor Le Ha Minh (Photo: SGGP)

From October 29 to November 1, 2025, the festival was held at the Southern Military Theatre, featuring seven competitive performances that showcased the creative and performing talents of over 600 musicians, artists, and singers. Participants came from 37 units, including chapters of the Vietnam Composers’ Association in cities and provinces nationwide, the Vietnam National Academy of Music, theaters, and radio and television stations.

Nearly 200 performances were presented across two categories, including musical compositions and Vietnamese vocal and instrumental solos, delivering a diverse and captivating program for audiences.

These works, newly composed in 2024 and 2025, explore themes such as the Communist Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the nation’s construction and defense, love for the homeland, traditional Vietnamese culture, the country’s aspirations in the modern era, as well as international culture and friendship.

A performance of the ‘Vietnam – China’ Symphony concert (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the concert, the closing and awards ceremony of the 2025 National Music Festival honored 89 outstanding new compositions. In the Music Composition category, 15 works received First Prizes (A) and 42 received Second Prizes (B), while the others of the Outstanding Performance category were awarded 15 Gold Medals and 17 Silver Medals.

In addition, the organizers presented awards for “Promising Singer” and “Impressive Performance,” along with Certificates of Merit to four collectives that made significant contributions to the success of the festival.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh