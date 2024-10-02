Thac Ba Hydropower increases discharge, downstream levels may rise 2-3 meters

According to warnings, the water level of the Thao River (Red River) in Yen Bai City could rise to alarm level 3. Meanwhile, Thac Ba Hydropower Plant must increase water discharge downstream into the Chay and Lo rivers.

An update from Yen Bai Province indicated that starting at 6 p.m. on October 1, Thac Ba Hydropower Joint Stock Company increased flood discharge through the spillway to a total of 960 cubic meters per second. The downstream water level is expected to rise by an additional 2-3 meters. This urgent measure is necessary to ensure the safety of the facility amid heavy rains and upstream flooding.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in Yen Binh District (Yen Bai Province) issued a notice to local authorities and relevant units in Yen Bai, Phu Tho, and Tuyen Quang provinces regarding the water release.

As of 3 p.m. on October 1, Thac Ba Hydropower Company reported that the water level in Thac Ba Reservoir had reached 57.71 meters, with an inflow of approximately 756 cubic meters per second, while only 539 cubic meters per second was being discharged downstream.

Throughout the afternoon and evening of October 1, Yen Bai Province continuously issued warnings about the rapid rise in the Red River’s water level. Local authorities urged residents living along the river to closely monitor water levels and prepare for timely response measures.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the water level of the Thao River (Red River) in Yen Bai had risen rapidly over the past 12 hours. At 6 p.m. on October 1, the water level in Yen Bai City reached 31.13 meters, exceeding alarm level 2.

Forecasts show that from the night of October 1 to the morning of October 2, the flood level on the Thao River could reach alarm level 3, leading to flooding in low-lying areas of Yen Bai City and surrounding regions.

Residents on Thanh Nien Street (Hong Ha Ward, Yen Bai City) expressed concerns about another sleepless night as the water level of the Red River continues to rise. This area experienced severe flooding during the recent event, with some locations submerged by 2-3 meters. According to the Yen Bai Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, as of 8 p.m. on October 1, the storms and rainfall in the area had resulted in one death from lightning (the victim was born in 1995 and resided in Tu Le Commune, Van Chan District); 113 houses were damaged; and 318.25 hectares of rice and corn were destroyed. The preliminary estimated damage is around VND3 billion.

On the evening of October 1, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority announced that Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep had signed an urgent directive requiring local authorities and relevant units to closely monitor rainfall and flooding conditions, proactively evacuate residents from areas at risk of flash floods and landslides, and ensure the safety of reservoirs and transportation.

In Ha Giang Province, by the afternoon of October 1, rescue teams had found another victim’s body. The victim was P.A.T., 32, from Bac Quang District, Ha Giang Province. Previously, three other bodies had been recovered following flash floods and landslides, including one fifth-grade student and two women. Thus far, authorities have discovered four bodies, while two victims remain missing.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan