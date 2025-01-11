National

Tet greetings extended to soldiers, people on Ly Son Island

A delegation from the Naval Region 3 Command visited and delivered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings and provisions to officers, soldiers and people on the outpost island of Ly Son, the central province of Quang Ngai, on January 11.

A delegation from the Naval Region 3 Command delivers Tet greetings and provisions to officers, soldiers and people on Ly Son Island on January 11. (Photo: VNA)

At the island's national flagpole, the delegation participated in a flag-raising ceremony where they recited the ten honourary pledges of the Vietnam People's Army.

Visiting Radar Station 550, Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 3, conveyed his heartfelt appreciation and Tet greetings to both military personnel and people on Ly Son Island.

The station, often referred to as the "divine eye" of Ly Son Island, plays a crucial role in helping maintain maritime security.

The officers and soldiers of Radar Station 550, together with local people, have stayed united, worked tirelessly, and overcome challenges to fulfill their duties. They have strengthened the people's defence posture, laying a solid foundation for the robust all-people national defence and public security at sea.

The visit concluded with a cultural exchange program and the presentation of Tet gifts to individuals and organisations on the island.

Tags

