Culture/art

Ten Vietnamese cuisine, specialties set new Asian records

Ten more Vietnamese culinary dishes and specialties have been recognised as new Asian records by the Asian Record Organisation, pushing the number of Vietnamese items in such categories to 60 since 2012.

ten-vietnamese-cuisine-specialties-set-new-asian-records-925.jpg
A Sai Gon bread, one of the ten freshly accredited Vietnamese culinary dishes and specialties. (Photo: VNA)

Nominated by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings), these freshly accredited records include the Sai Gon bread from Ho Chi Minh City, mussel rice from Thua Thien-Hue province, Phan Thiet hotpot from Binh Thuan province, vermicelli soup with special broth from Soc Trang province, green sticky rice from Vong village in Hanoi, sesame candy from Thua Thien-Hue, and Da Lat strawberries from Lam Dong province.

Their recognition is in conformity with the Asian culinary and specialty record criteria.

VietKings has taken a journey to seek and promote the unique value of Vietnam, especially its culinary delights and specialties, since 2010. Each of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide has its own distinctive flavours, ingredients, and ways of using and combining spices.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnamese cuisine specialties new Asian records Asian Record Organisation VietKings

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn