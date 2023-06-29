Technology device use for exam cheating must be strictly prohibited

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son last night sent an urgent dispatch to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities about tightening the implementation of exam regulations, especially regarding allowed equipment in test room.

Accordingly, the dispatch stressed that after the Literature and Maths tests of the high school graduation exam, it is detected that certain contestants purposedly used technology devices to send test content to outsiders, which is considered cheating. Although proctors had been carefully trained to prevent it, the incidents still happened.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Training asked that Chairmen of all People’s Committees of provinces and cities monitor activities in exam sites more carefully. The staff on duty there must continuously remind examinees about the exam regulations while applying trained skills and knowledge to timely stop regulation violations, especially the use of technology devices for cheating purposes. Any detected cases must be reported to the local authorities at once for proper handling.

Simultaneously, the local security force must exercise all possible measures to ensure safety and security for both test takers and the staff of exam sites. They must cooperate with the site’s employees to prevent technology device use to cheat in each remaining test. People in charge must actively provide necessary information to the press about the current status of the exam, any abnormal situations, as well as applied measures to address cheating, which serves the deterrence purpose.