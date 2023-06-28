High school students in HCMC eager to sit 2023 graduation exam

Everywhere in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, the 12th grade students are ready for the first test of their high school graduation exam this morning.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc of HCMC People’s Committee this morning visited Le Loi Junior High School in District 3 to check the preparation task for the high school graduation exam.

Seeing that all steps are done perfectly, he sent his wishes for the staff to effectively fulfill their duty of maintaining security and order during these two days.

He also encouraged contestants to take good care of their health and successfully complete their exam, after reminding them to strictly follow all regulations at exam sites.

Tran Ky Nhan, a 12th grader from Nguyen Thi Dieu Senior High School in District 3, shared that he has high determination to finish all tests of the exam so that he can fulfill his plan and enter his dreamt university to be a useful adult in the future.

The exam site at Le Loi Junior High has 25 test rooms to accommodate 550 contestants. The staff on duty at this site is 93 people.

In his visit to Le Qui Don Senior High School in District 3, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc also delivered his wishes to both the staff and students there, along with a remind to observe all exam regulations. He instructed that the site must provide enough light and ensure quietness for examinees to feel comfortable during each test.

This site is for examinees not currently attending any high schools, so the quantity of test rooms and contestants vary day by day.

Head of this site Le Thi Minh Ha informed that the allocation of proctors for each room must follow the three rules. Firstly, two proctors in the same room cannot come from one school. Secondly, each invigilator cannot perform his or her duty twice in one room. Thirdly, two proctors cannot work together twice.

She also reported that in the first session the day before to check information, many students still brought along unnecessary items. They attended a drill on how to check in their belongings before a test, which took a long time due to a high quantity.

This morning, however, the number of contestants needing to check in their personal items reduced significantly.

This site welcomed the visit of Secretary Nguyen Pham Duy Trang of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, who came to check the task of the support team for the exam.

This support team came to each exam site at around 6:00 a.m. to help direct the traffic flow, take care of students’ health, and send encouragements to these contestants.

Secretary Trang reminded the support team to also take good care of their own health to fulfill their duty during these two days. Their contribution helps to inspire the mind of students before sitting the exam.

This year in HCMC, there are 9 special cases of contestants in the high school graduation exam. They have encountered traffic accidents before the test day, and their arm was injured. They are arranged to stay at special rooms where there are 3 proctors and one staff members to write their work on paper for them.



This morning, all contestants took the first test of the high school graduation exam, which is the Literature subject. This only essay-form test lasted 2 hours, beginning at 7:30 a.m. This is also the only test that contestants are allowed to go out of the exam site after 2/3 of the test time has passed.