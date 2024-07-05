Team K92 successfully recovers remains of martyrs in Cambodia

Team K92 completed their mission of searching for remains of martyrs in Cambodia (Phase XXIII - dry season 2023-2024), successfully collecting 27 sets of martyrs' remain.

27 sets of martyrs' remain are transported to Vietnam from Cambodia



On July 4 at the Ha Tien International Border Gate (Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province), the Steering Committee for Search, Collection, Repatriation, and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains of Kien Giang Province (Steering Committee 515) held a formal ceremony to welcome the remains of martyrs from Cambodia.

This is the hard effort of Team K92, Kien Giang Provincial Military Command, and the Steering Committee 515 in their mission to search for and collect the remains of martyrs in Cambodia in Phase XXIII (dry season 2023-2024), along with the enthusiastic support and assistance of the authorities and armed forces of the provinces in Cambodia.

In the 2023-2024 dry season, Team K92 organized excavations at 140 locations, with over 40,483 pits, resulting in the search and collection of 27 sets of martyrs' remains, consisting of 10 sets found in Koh Kong Province and 17 sets found in Kam Pot Province.

In addition, Team K92 also donated 60 gifts and provided medical examination, health advice, and free medicine to 250 people in Boeung Sala Khang Cheung Commune of Kam Pong Trach District in Kam Pot Province (Cambodia).

Vice Chairman Nguyen Luu Trung of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province cum Head of the provincial Steering Committee 515 highly appreciated the spirit, responsibility, and achievements of the officers and soldiers of Team K92.

He emphasized that despite facing many difficulties working in remote areas to fulfill the mission, with their sacred and noble responsibility to their fallen comrades, the officers and soldiers of Team K92 have still successfully completed the assigned task, collecting 2,131 sets of martyrs' remains (including 120 identified) in Cambodia since 2001.

The ceremony to welcome the sets of martyrs' remain back to the country



On this occasion, the Chairman of the Kien Giang Province People's Committee awarded certificates of merit to 8 collectives and 19 individuals, while the Commander of the Provincial Military Command awarded certificates of merit to 10 individuals with outstanding achievements in the search and collection of martyrs' remains in Cambodia during the 2023-2024 period.

By Thanh Nhon, Hoang Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam