Tay Ninh Province strengthens trade cooperation with Cambodian border provinces

Tay Ninh Province has signed a memorandum of understanding with three Cambodian border provinces to facilitate cross-border goods transportation, aiming to boost border trade and improve local livelihoods.

The Cambodian border provinces include Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum.

At the signing ceremony held on November 3 in Long An Ward, Tay Ninh Province, the provincial People’s Committee hosted a conference to discuss cooperation opportunities and finalize the agreement.

Leaders of Tay Ninh Province and representatives from Cambodia’s Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum provinces sign a cooperation agreement.

The event was attended by Major General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Zone 7, provincial leaders and senior delegations from the three Cambodian provinces.

In his opening remarks at the conference, Tay Ninh Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Van Quyet emphasized the province’s strategic goal of becoming a key regional trade and logistics hub linking the Southeastern region, the Mekong Delta and Cambodia.

Tay Ninh Province's Party Secretary Nguyen Van Quyet delivers the opening remarks at the conference.

He said the conference aims to further strengthen solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation toward sustainable development and a peaceful, stable border area.

Sharing more about Tay Ninh Province’s development orientation, particularly in border trade, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut said the province is accelerating investment in key transport infrastructure projects such as the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway, Ring Road No.3 and several other major routes. The province is also preparing to inaugurate the Tan Nam International Border Gate in December and push forward procedures to begin construction of the Binh Hiep International Border Gate project in 2026.

Overview of the conference

The Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee expressed hope that under the new agreement, Tay Ninh Province and the Cambodian border provinces aim to further promote cross-border trade, support enterprises from both sides in expanding business activities, and enhance cooperation in border management, security and crime prevention.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting cultural, sports and tourism exchanges, as well as cooperation in disease prevention, environmental protection, and water resource management for sustainable border development.

Mr. Peng Posa, Governor of Svay Rieng Province’s Administrative Board, speaks at the event.

At the conference, leaders of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Tboung Khmum provinces affirmed that cooperation between Cambodia’s border provinces and Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam has been continuously strengthened. They noted that this not only carries forward the longstanding tradition of good neighborly friendship but also serves as a driving force for sustainable development in the border region.

The Cambodian provinces also emphasized the importance of carrying out the signed cooperation agreements, particularly in goods transportation, border gate development, and facilitating conditions for businesses and residents on both sides of the border.

These efforts will help improve living standards, strengthen trust, solidarity and mutual understanding, and contribute to peace, stability and shared prosperity between the two nations.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong