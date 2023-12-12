Tay Ninh allows temporary warehouse operation at Xa Mat Border Gate area

Tay Ninh Province permits some warehouses and yards to temporarily operate during a period not exceeding one year for carrying out customs supervision and cargo inspection procedures.

The People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province has recently issued a document addressing the temporary resolution of the demand for warehouses and yards to facilitate the import and export activities of goods at the Xa Mat international border gate during the peak season for importing seasonal agricultural products.

The Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee permits some warehouses and yards that have not yet secured land planning but have installed equipment capable of facilitating the inspection and monitoring of imported and exported goods in border areas to temporarily operate during a period not exceeding one year for carrying out customs supervision and cargo inspection procedures.

Earlier, on November 27, 2023, the SGGP Newspaper reported on the deficiencies and congestion at locations for gathering, inspecting, and monitoring imported and exported goods at various border checkpoints in Tay Ninh Province.

Accordingly, Tay Ninh currently has 16 border checkpoints, including three international border gates, namely Moc Bai, Xa Mat, and Tan Nam; three main gates, namely Chang Riec, Ka Tum, Phuoc Tan; and ten subsidiary gates. However, the cargo warehouses and yards catering to import and export activities do not meet the required standards, and some locations for gathering, inspecting, and monitoring goods at some checkpoints are experiencing overloading.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Bao Nghi