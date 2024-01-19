Tan Son Nhat Airport's T3 terminal achieves 50 percent structural completion

To ensure the project of building Tan Son Nhat Airport's T3 terminal stays on schedule, the management board has asked contractors to mobilize over 1,400 workers, 16 tower cranes, and more than 350 vehicles and equipment for construction.

An overview of the meeting of the Management Board for the Construction Project of T3 Terminal

Regarding the construction progress of T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, on January 19, Mr. Le Khac Hong, Head of the Management Board for the Construction Project of T3 Terminal, reported that after over a year of work, the passenger terminal has reached 50 percent completion of the structural phase.

The goal is to complete the entire floor, the basement cover, and the entire second floor adjacent to the apron area by February 5. By May 15, the plan is to finish all floors and commence the assembly of the steel frame structure and roof.

According to Mr. Le Khac Hong, material transportation has become relatively challenging due to the delayed handover of the construction site and challenges in organizing the construction process, particularly concerning limited space for crane installation, access roads, material yards, and worker camps, in addition to concurrent construction with nearby projects like the Tran Quoc Hoan connecting road. Dump trucks accessing the construction site are required to operate during nighttime, affecting the overall project timeline.

Approximately 1,400 workers are working in the construction project on a daily basis.

To ensure the project stays on schedule, the management board has asked contractors to mobilize over 1,400 workers, 16 tower cranes, and more than 350 vehicles and equipment for construction. The construction site has been subdivided into smaller zones to facilitate the successive execution of work, with construction activities occurring in two shifts per day.

The construction site is equipped with 16 tower cranes and over 350 vehicles and construction machinery.

The passenger terminal project encompasses a structure with one basement level and four above-ground levels, covering a total floor area of 112,500 square meters. The terminal adopts a linear layout similar to the existing one, designed with distinct departure and arrival areas. It includes 90 conventional airline check-in counters, 20 automated bag-drop counters, and 42 self-service check-in kiosks. There are 27 boarding gates, including 13 with jet bridges. Luggage processing facilities consist of six islands for departures and ten for arrivals. Additionally, there are 25 doors for passenger security control. Notably, the terminal has eight security control doors and a dedicated area to cater to VIP passengers, business class, and priority guests.

The construction of T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport commenced in late 2022, with a total investment nearing VND11 trillion. It is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually and has the capacity to serve 7,000 passengers simultaneously during peak hours.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Nha