Tan Son Nhat airport to handle around 900 flights per day in peak Tet period

Around 860-900 flights with an average of 135,000-140,000 passengers are expected to depart from and arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport per day in the peak travel season for the Tet holiday, from January 26 to February 24, 2024.

A security personnel is performing carry-on luggage screening at the airport.

In order to meet the high demand for Christmas and New Year's travel, the airport is expected to serve around 680-740 flights with an average of 110,000-120,000 passengers per day in the period from December 23, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

According to the flight schedule for the 2023-2024 winter season, there will be 53 airlines operating at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, with an average of 710 flights per day.

Passengers at Tan Son Nhat airport

To ensure convenience for passengers, the airport has proactively issued consensus plans among units related to flight schedule and information at peak hours to appropriately exploit the capacity of terminals.

Besides, the airport will continue to coordinate with traditional taxi companies, app-based taxi service and contract vehicle service providers to increase the number of vehicles during the holiday.

The airport's ground service units will arrange staff to support passengers at security checkpoints.

Airlines will regularly update flight schedules, resources, ground service equipment and passenger service.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong