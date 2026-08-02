Tan Cang - Cai Mep Terminal sets monthly cargo throughput record in July

Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal handled a record 221,819 TEUs in July 2026, reflecting stronger port operations and a continued recovery in import-export and logistics activities at the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster.

Loading containers onto ships at TCIT port.

In July 2026, Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) handled 221,819 TEUs, equivalent to 3.2 million tons of cargo, surpassing the previous record set in August 2025.

TCIT, located in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, recorded its highest-ever monthly throughput of 221,819 TEUs in July 2026. The result reflects the port's steadily improving operational capacity while highlighting the positive recovery of import-export and logistics activities in the Cai Mep - Thi Vai area.

TCIT receives international mother ships fully loaded with goods. Photo: Thanh Huy

During July, the port handled 45 mother vessel calls across 13 international shipping routes, 13 domestic feeder vessel calls, and 83 Cambodia transshipment vessel calls. Vessel productivity exceeded 138 containers per hour per vessel, while the average gate processing time was approximately 15 minutes per container, helping maintain stable operations despite the sharp increase in cargo volume.

In the first six months of 2026, Vietnam's total import-export turnover rose 27.1 percent compared with the same period last year. The Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster alone handled about 3.9 million TEUs, up 9.2 percent, with 53 international shipping routes providing direct connections to major markets worldwide.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan