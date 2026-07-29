Business

Gold shops in Dong Nai, Lam Dong close amid sluggish trading

SGGPO

Gold, silver and gemstone retailers across Dong Nai City and Lam Dong Province reported sluggish business on July 29, with several shops closed and others seeing few customers.

Around Phan Thiet Market in Phan Thiet Ward, Lam Dong Province, many gold shops along Nguyen Hue, Ngo Si Lien and Nguyen Tri Phuong streets were closed simultaneously. Some shops displayed notices announcing a seven-day closure, while others said they were closing for health reasons or did not provide an explanation.

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A gold shop in Phan Thiet Ward, Lam Dong Province, remains closed. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Residents said the closures began four to five days ago, leaving many customers surprised. A representative of the Phan Thiet Ward People's Committee said authorities were monitoring the situation and had instructed local police to verify the shop closures.

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A gold shop at Phan Thiet Market closes, citing health reasons. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang

Trading was also sluggish around Bien Hoa Market in Dong Nai City, home to dozens of jewelry and precious metal retailers.

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A gold shop on Ngo Si Lien Street in Phan Thiet Ward posts a notice announcing a seven-day closure. Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang
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Gold shops around Bien Hoa Market in Dong Nai City see few customers. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung

At a jewelry center operated by Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) in Tran Bien Ward, most transactions involved gold sales, while buyback activity remained limited, with a maximum transaction value of VND200 million (about US$7,700).

N.T.L., a PNJ customer, said her family had purchased more than three taels of gold, including gold rings and bullion, when prices reached VND163 million (approximately US$6,300) per tael. Now in need of cash, she said selling the gold had become difficult because PNJ only buys back gold between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day, with payments made in installments over 120 days.

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By Tien Thang, Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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