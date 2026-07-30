SJC warns of fake Facebook page promoting diamond buyback scheme

Saigon Jewelry Co. (SJC) has warned that a Facebook page named “SJC Ho Chi Minh,” despite displaying a blue verification badge, is fraudulent and has posted false information about a purported diamond and jewelry buyback program.

Diamond products at SJC

The fake page claimed SJC was purchasing diamonds, diamond jewelry, and assets from brands including PNJ and Kim Ly, as well as other products eligible for appraisal, supposedly to help customers improve liquidity and enhance asset values.

It said SJC accepted loose diamonds with or without certificates, diamonds set in jewelry, and other diamond jewelry. Customers were allegedly offered the option to convert all or part of their assets into SJC gold for savings, or to receive payment in three installments over 30 days: 50 percent after 1 day, 30 percent after 15 days, and the remaining 20 percent after 30 days.

The page also claimed that asset values would be determined following appraisal, with appraisal fees waived for eligible items. Customers were purportedly required to register online and book appointments before visiting a transaction point.

Speaking to SGGP Newspaper on July 30, an SJC representative confirmed that the “SJC Ho Chi Minh” page was fake. The company stopped using its Facebook page in April 2026 and currently has no official Facebook fanpage.

Fake “SJC Ho Chi Minh” Facebook page with a blue verification badge falsely advertising a diamond and jewelry buyback program

SJC also categorically denied launching any program to purchase diamonds, jewelry or other assets as advertised by the fraudulent page.

“We have reported the case to the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention and Control and local police for investigation and handling,” the representative said.

SJC said numerous Facebook pages, social media accounts, and groups have recently impersonated its brand to advertise gold purchases and sales, collect deposits, conduct online transactions, livestream sales, and promote unauthorized offers. Such activity can mislead customers and expose them to fraud risks.

SJC urged customers to exercise caution, stressing that it does not conduct transactions involving gold bars, gold rings, or jewelry via Facebook, Messenger, or any other social media platform. All transactions are conducted directly at official stores, branches, and transaction points publicly announced by the company.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan