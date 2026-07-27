Household bank deposits top VND10.8 quadrillion

Household deposits at Vietnam's credit institutions reached a record VND10.826 quadrillion by the end of May 2026, rising by more than VND108 trillion from the end of April, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Vietnam.

Household deposits at Vietnamese banks hit a record high.

Compared with the beginning of the year, household deposits increased by about VND491 trillion, or 4.76 percent.

The continued growth comes as deposit interest rates have trended upward since late 2025, helping attract funds back into the banking system.

Corporate and institutional deposits also increased during the month. Businesses deposited an additional VND94 trillion in May, bringing total outstanding deposits to nearly VND6.17 quadrillion. However, compared with the end of 2025, corporate deposits remained about VND12 trillion lower, representing a decline of 0.2 percent.

Overall, total money supply in the economy, excluding valuable papers, reached more than VND19.974 quadrillion at the end of May 2026, up about VND156 trillion from the previous month.

Compared with the end of 2025, total money supply expanded by 2.73 percent, equivalent to more than VND530 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan