Tan Cang – Cai Mep Port surpasses milestone of 2 million TEU throughput volume

Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Port has surpassed the milestone of 2 million TEU throughput volume for the third time.

This milestone affirms the port’s operational efficiency, strong adaptability and its position as one of Vietnam’s leading deep-water container ports.

On the morning of November 24, the Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Port (TCIT), a member unit of Tan Cang Saigon Corporation, officially received its 2,000,000th TEU in 2025. Container FFAU6456618, carrying electronic components, was loaded onto the ONE GRUS vessel to mark this milestone.

TCIT accomplished this milestone 22 day ahead of the 2020 schedule and one month before the 2021 mark.

ONE GRUS vessel

The ONE GRUS measures 364 meters in length with a deadweight of 138,611 DWT and a capacity of 14,052 TEU. It operates on the EC3 route connecting Vietnam to the United States under the Premier Alliance. A total of 12,192 TEU were loaded and unloaded, with a productivity of 155 TEU per hour per vessel.

Delegates carry out the ceremony to celebrate the 2 millionth TEU.

Currently, TCIT operates 12 international service routes connecting major ports in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. The port handles large vessels with a capacity of up to 173,724 DWT, transshipment cargo from Cambodia via the feeder vessel system, and domestic cargo through a network of barges and trucks connecting to destination ports and industrial zones.

With the current growth momentum, TCIT is expected to handle approximately 2.2 million TEU for the year of 2025, maintaining its position as Vietnam’s largest deep-water container port by throughput and the country’s second-largest port overall, after Tan Cang – Cat Lai Port.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong