Tan Cang – Cai Mep Port receives first direct vessel linking Vietnam and Brazil

The Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) received vessel MOL EXPERIENCE, with a capacity of approximately 63,000 DWT, for cargo handling operations on the afternoon of October 29.

This is the first vessel of the SX2/FL2 service route, jointly operated by Ocean Network Express (ONE) and HMM.

This service is the first direct route connecting Vietnam with South America within the port and logistics network of Saigon Newport Corporation (TCSG).

By directly linking three major Brazilian ports, including Rio Grande, Itapoá and Santos, the SX2/FL2 service is expected to reduce both transit time and logistics expenses.

The average shipping time from Santos to Cai Mep is about 30 days, creating new opportunities for Vietnamese exporters and importers to expand trade with Brazil.

Vessel MOL EXPERIENCE, with a capacity of approximately 63,000 DWT, docked at TCIT.

Additionally, the SX2/FL2 route helps enhance regional logistics connectivity, particularly through Singapore, improving the efficiency of cargo transport from Asian countries to Vietnam and onward to South America. The route itinerary includes Cai Mep (TCIT), Busan, Hong Kong, Rio Grande, Itapoá, Santos, and Singapore.

With the launch of this new service, TCIT now operates a total of 12 regular international service routes per week, further diversifying its direct connections to American and European markets.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

